Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

HLX stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

