Culp (NYSE:CULP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Culp stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

