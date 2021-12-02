Culp (NYSE:CULP) Issues Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Culp has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
About Culp
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
