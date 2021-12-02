Curio Governance (CGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $43,985.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00236588 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00087370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,216,229 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

