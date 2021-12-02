Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Curis were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.