CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.70.

Shares of CVS opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.97. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

