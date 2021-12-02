Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the October 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,349.0 days.

OTCMKTS DACHF opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Daicel has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

