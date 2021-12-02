Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Shares of DAKT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,662. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 53,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.