Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.72 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

