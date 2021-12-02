Darla M. Smith Sells 1,396 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,102,504. The stock has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.