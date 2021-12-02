Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 138,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

