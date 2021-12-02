Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

