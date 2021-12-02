David S. Taylor Buys 6,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DAL stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

