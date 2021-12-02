DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCCPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

DCCPF stock opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. DCC has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $87.61.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

