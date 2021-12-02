Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) versus Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Head to Head Survey

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $590.62 million 9.76 $44.52 million $1.38 117.30 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.51% 18.21% 9.31% Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novanta and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Given Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III is more favorable than Novanta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novanta beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

