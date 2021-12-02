Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

DCPH opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $467.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 209,491 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

