Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCPH. Truist cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $467.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 345,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

