Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 102838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $467.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

