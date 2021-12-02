Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider John H. Stone Sells 10,035 Shares of Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DE stock opened at $341.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 61.3% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

