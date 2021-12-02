Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

DE stock traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,783. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

