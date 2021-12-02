Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $10.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $13.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,779. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

