Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.66

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DWVYF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

