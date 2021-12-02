Dether Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Dether has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $807,883.03 and approximately $34,740.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00237642 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00087457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.