Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 263 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $98.60 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $97.22 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61.

