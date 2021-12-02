Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,680 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $116.92 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average is $137.65. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

