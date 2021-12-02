Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

