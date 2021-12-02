Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $2,114,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

