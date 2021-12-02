Dfpg Investments LLC Has $492,000 Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,329 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

