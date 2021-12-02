dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $20.13 million and $637,487.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00237507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,268,561 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

