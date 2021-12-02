Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.93.
NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,121. The stock has a market cap of $769.30 million, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
