Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.93.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,121. The stock has a market cap of $769.30 million, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

