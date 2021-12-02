Digitex Market Cap Hits $4.15 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $451,908.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00086997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

