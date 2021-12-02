Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 667,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,466. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.