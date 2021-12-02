Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.07 and last traded at $79.07. 447,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,184,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

