disBalancer Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $688,369.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $688,369.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00063435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00094956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,518.16 or 0.08003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.42 or 0.99798663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021724 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,240,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,841,166 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

