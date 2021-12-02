Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $258.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

