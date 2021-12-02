Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.37 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AON were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 208,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,614,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,377,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $291.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.72. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

