Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.5% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $306.28 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

