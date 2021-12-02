Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 2,527 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned about 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOL opened at $64.72 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

