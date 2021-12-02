Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 5,360 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

