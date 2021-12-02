Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Trims Stock Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,154 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned about 0.57% of RGC Resources worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGCO opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Several research firms recently commented on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

