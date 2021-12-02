DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,844 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

