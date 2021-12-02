DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSK shares. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

