DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.27 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.30.

Shares of LNG opened at $101.78 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

