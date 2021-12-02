DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 807 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,882,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $98.49 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

