DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,413 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Shares of CF stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

