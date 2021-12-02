DODO (DODO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53.28 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DODO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $151.71 million and approximately $53.28 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00237158 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00086297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

