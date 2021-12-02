Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by 79.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $11.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $222.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.