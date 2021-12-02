Domenic Serafino Acquires 37,500 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Domenic Serafino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Domenic Serafino purchased 17,000 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Domenic Serafino acquired 15,500 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 197,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 38.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $35,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

