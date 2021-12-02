Don-key Price Reaches $0.98 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Don-key has traded up 99% against the US dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $31.07 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.90 or 0.00360492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Don-key Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,703,336 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

