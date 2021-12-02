DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Buy”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $217.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $230.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.55.

NYSE DASH opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.99. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.77.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $10,814,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,692,286 shares of company stock worth $2,171,743,877 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

